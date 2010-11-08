Next Chapter, Boswell Host Cooking Sensations

This week a mouthwatering array of everyday meals and exotic spreadsnot to mention cakesis on the menu at local bookstores. Two fresh literary offerings about food and family, by noted culinary masters Nigella Lawson and Buddy Valastro, hit the stands in time for the holiday season.

Kitchen: Recipes from the Heart of the Home is the recipe-stuffed sophomore release by British chef and BBC cooking sensation Nigella Lawson. Lawson captures rich recipes from around the world in this engaging, informative volume. In addition to surprisingly simple preparations, she offers inspiring ideas for leftovers. Lawson, host of the Food Network show “Nigella Kitchen,” comes to Milwaukee to promote her book in an event that includes a discussion, book signing and scrumptious cuisine prepared at Shully’s Cuisine and Events (co-sponsored by Next Chapter Bookshop) on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at nextchapterbookshop.com for $60, a cost that includes lunch and a signed copy of Kitchen: Recipes from the Heart of the Home.

Buddy Valastro is the accomplished celebrity baker and “Cake Boss” of the TLC hit show of the same name. He is the master baker and cake artist at Carlo’s City Hall Bake Shop in Hoboken, N.J., a business run for four generations by his big, boisterous Italian family. The mastermind behind some of the world’s sweetest pastries has a new book titled Cake Boss: Stories and Recipes from Mia Famiglia, a touching tale of an ambitious and traditional family of bakers featuring 25 recipes and tips to make everyone their own “cake boss.” Valastro will appear at Boswell Book Co. for a book signing on Thursday, Nov. 11, from noon-1 p.m.