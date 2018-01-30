Night (Hill and Wang), by Elie Wiesel

Few eyewitness accounts of the Holocaust have circulated as widely as Elie Wiesel’s Night. The simple power of his prose carried its own moral weight; the Auschwitz survivor wrote in language as condensed as poetry, setting down his experiences from 1941 through 1945 in 125 pages. He saw unspeakable horror without losing his voice. The new edition of Night, a masterpiece of literature as well as an important document in the history of evil, includes an introduction by Barack Obama and a forward by Samantha Power along with Wiesel’s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech and lecture, which eloquently spoke to the defense of human dignity throughout the world.