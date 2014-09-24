Night Train to Shanghai and Other Memories of China (Grizzly Peak Press), by Gerald Nicosia

Gerald Nicosia is a seeker in the truest definition of the word. Known primarily as the author of Memory Babe: A Critical Biography of Jack Kerouac , the finest biography to date on the legendary Beat Generation writer, and Home to War , the epic volume about the Vietnam War and its effects on its returning veterans, Nicosia appears to be on a lifelong journey to understanding how an arc of time fits into a huge historical human epoch, and he has undertaken this journey with sensitivity and intelligence, with considerable dosages of raging opinion, doubt and clear-eyed vision necessary to focus on complex issues seen through the lens of everyday existence.

His latest book, Night Train to Shanghai And Other Memories of China , his fourth collection of poetry, is a wonderful artifact of a fascinating mental landscape—a deeply personal examination of an American in a land so often viewed to be mysterious and somehow troubling, if not menacing. Nicosia’s writing captures the people, objects and everyday life in a manner that examines the similarities of Eastern and Western cultures while celebrating the diverse cultural differences in ways that give meaning to a land we, as Americans, cannot begin to understand.