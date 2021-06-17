Nonbinary (Abrams Press), by Genesis P-Orridge

It’s often been said that although few bought the Velvet Underground and Nico when it was released in 1967, everyone who did eventually formed a band. The story applies to Genesis P-Orridge, whose impact was felt through the industrial music of Throbbing Gristle and succeeding sonic ventures, including Psychic TV. They died last year while working on his memoir, a surprisingly empathetic reflection from an artist forever trying to short circuit every system and bring down any status quo he encounters. Their sexual identity was complicated, overspilling at least as many boundaries as his music. Nonbinary is an unusually erudite rock memoir but then, P-Orridge was an unusual figure, forever on the fringe.