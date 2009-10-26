North Africa: A History From Antiquity to the Present (University of Texas Press), by Phillip C. Naylor

×

Aside from ancient Egypt,North Africa usually receives short shrift inaccounts of world history. Marquette University historyprofessor Phillip Naylor hopes to remedy that with his remarkably succinct,lucid account of the region from the pharaohs through the 21st century. Manyempires passed through North Africa, including the Arab Muslims who built aremarkable civilization in medieval Spain; the region is fascinatingfor its transcultural blend of the many societies that traded goods and ideasalong its shore. Naylor synthesizes mountains of facts with great fairness toall parties, and takes keen interest in the region’s artistic and musicalcontributions, even citing the Moroccan influence on Robert Plant’s recentalbums.

