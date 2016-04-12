A Novel in Verse

April is National Poetry Month, and author Kwame Alexander has brilliantly adapted his strong poetic voice for a wide-reaching young adult audience in his new novel, Booked . Featuring a delightful and captivating 12-year-old male protagonist named Nick, Booked is an engaging tale about friendship, the difficult middle-school years and the simple joys of reading and soccer. Dynamic characters including a hipster librarian and twin eighth-grade bullies populate Nick’s local magnet school, and at home things are no easier. In Booked , Alexander has crafted a heartwarming story on par with his recent Newberry Award-winning The Crossover. Written entirely in verse, this dynamic novel is accessible to readers of all levels.

Alexander is the author of 14 books, many of them geared toward children and young adults. He is also the founder of the Book-in-a-Day International Fellowship and regularly conducts creative writing workshops in schools, reaching more than 500 students a month. A strong advocate for diversity in children’s literature, Alexander speaks and performs to groups across the country with a resonating message of hope. Boswell Book Co. is proud to celebrate Poetry Month by welcoming Kwame Alexander to the bookstore on Sunday, April 17 at 3 p.m.

M.K. Wiseman’s newest novel is filled with witchcraft, magic and loads of intrigue. Packed with sympathetic characters and dynamic plot twists, The Bookminder will engage readers of all ages with its exciting combination of fantasy and magical adventures.