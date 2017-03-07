Novelist Imagines the Nicer Side of Nero

In ancient Roman history, Nero (37-68 AD) ruled as a lavish and tyrannical emperor. He killed his mother, persecuted Christians and may even have had a hand in orchestrating the burning of Rome that decimated much of the city. Like many early Roman emperors, Nero ascended to the throne at a very young age and during the early years of his reign was described as a generous and reasonable leader with a strong affinity for the arts and athletics. In the end, however, his legacy is one of outstanding treachery and brutal ruthlessness.

In a new fictional biography of this ruler, acclaimed bestselling author Margaret George recreates the life and times of the bygone Roman emperor’s reign by showcasing a more humane, tender-hearted monarch. Told primarily through Nero’s first-person point of view, this meticulously researched saga brings to life one of history’s most notorious and misunderstood figures. The Confessions of Young Nero takes readers from Nero’s upbringing and early years through his often-tumultuous reign, culminating with the Great Fire of Rome. This captivating text tightly adheres to historical facts, creating a fascinating first-person account of an infamous ruler’s quest for ultimate power.

George is a New York Times bestselling author of six novels of biographical historical fiction, with subjects ranging from Elizabeth I and Helen of Troy to King Henry VIII and Mary Queen of Scots. The Madison-based writer will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. George will appear in conversation with Elfrieda Abbe, a nationally published Milwaukee writer.