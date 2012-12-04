Packers and Poetry

The poems in High Art & Love Poems by Keith Gaustad are striking with their smart language and unique lyrics. These concise and deliberate chapbook poems are submerged in deep feeling while being accessible to all readers by offering a humorous take on life in the 21st century. In addition, the words are honest and clever, filled with undercurrents of satire and personal introspection. Gaustad is the founder of Burdock Magazine, a local poetry anthology that is released twice a year. The author also hosts an internet radio show called Burdock Radio, which explores poetry, fiction and music. He will perform a live reading at Woodland Pattern Book Center at 7 p.m., Dec. 6.

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Willie Davis will make an appearance at Boswell Book Co. to sign copies of his new memoir, Closing the Gap: Lombardi, The Packers Dynasty, and the Pursuit of Excellence . This revealing autobiography follows the 1960s Green Bay Packers and describes how Willie Davis helped define the football dynasty of this era, leading the Green and Gold to five championships as team captain. The book also spotlights Davis off the field—humble yet ambitious with a reputation for strict discipline and strong leadership—and follows his success as a businessman after his football career came to a close. Davis will be signing books only, no memorabilia, at 7 p.m., Dec. 10.