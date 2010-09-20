People You’d Like to Know: Legendary Musicians Photographed by Herb Wise (Omnibus Press)

To capture a moment in an instant is the gift of a great photographer. Herb Wise stumbled into photography during the 1960s and into the era’s burgeoning music scene. People You’d Like to Know samples from what must be an enormous body of work gathered in an atmosphere where the posturing of the promo shot was still unknown. Wise photographed across all genres from folk to blues, jazz to rock. Some of the faces in the book are little known outside small knots of aficionados, but the collection includes such candid moments as Charlie Mingus on a dark stage lit by an overhead bulb, Dr. John holding his daughter on his lap, Bob Dylan and the Band at Madison Square Garden and a close-up of Leon Redbone smoking a cigar.