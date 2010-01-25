Perfect Rigor: A Genius The Mathematical Breakthrough of the Century (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Masha Gessen

×

Most of us imaginemathematical geniuses as mad eccentrics with unkempt Einstein hair and almosttotal unawareness of everyday society. The stereotype fits Grigori Perelmanlike a comfortable shoe. After posting online the solution to one of math’smost challenging problems, the Russian recluse refused to accept amillion-dollar prize and other honors. Eventually, he stopped answering hisphone. In Perfect Rigor, Russian-bornjournalist Masha Gessen explores the Soviet math subculture that nurturedPerelman. Always an awkward child prodigy, Perelman was raised as “a human mathproject.” As an adult he appeared deranged by the rigorous demands of logic inan illogical world. The realm of pure mathematics didn’t prepare him for life.