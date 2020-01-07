Peter Ash Returns in Milwaukee Novelist’s Latest Thriller

× Expand Photo Credit: Troye Fox Nick Petrie

If you are looking to start off the year with international high-stakes adventures but unwilling to leave the warmth of your house this January, an exciting new thriller by local writer Nick Petrie packs a perfect combination. The Wild One is Petrie’s latest installment in the acclaimed Peter Ash series, and as it opens, we find the troubled veteran fighting off a flashback-laced nightmare on an international flight.

In book five of the series that has garnered the Whitefish Bay writer numerous literary awards, including a Barry Award for Best First Novel, the intrepid but PTSD-plagued Ash is traveling to Iceland with hopes of solving a murder and rescuing an eight-year-old boy. Of course, those who know Peter quickly realize that the ensuing adventure will include dramatic plot twists and swerving storylines that climax into a stunning crescendo, marking The Wild One as the most explosive and well-written adventure in a must-read series that debuted in 2016 with The Drifter.

Petrie’s work has been praised for its genuine and complex portrayal of a soldier’s struggles to reintegrate into American society after active duty, and the character he’s created in Peter Ash has grown into one of fiction’s most endearing heroes. Petrie will discuss The Wild One at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13. Petrie will appear in conversation with WUWM’s Lake Effect co-host and producer Bonnie North.