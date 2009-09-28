Phil Hanrahan Explores ‘Life After Favre’

×

For many Wisconsinites, memories of football havealways included Brett Favre as the heralded figure leading the green and goldat Lambeau Field. More than a decade after Green Bay’s Super Bowl win in 1997, carowners continue to proudly wave Packers championship flags atop their vehiclesand display No. 4 stickers in rear windows. Yes, Packer fans have long equatedthe team with its immortal quarterback. So, like many of us, author(Life After Favre) was captivated by the story, rumors andcontroversy surrounding Favre’s decision to un-retire, which ultimately led himto leave the team in the summer of 2008. That decision, which was fraught withindecision in itself, caused Hanrahan to write a book that captured the 2008Packers season, the historic venue and traditions of Lambeau Field, and thededicated Packer fans who follow the team. Instead of bemoaning the loss of alegend, Hanrahan, a Wisconsin native who has taught writing at Marquette University,decided to move to Green Bayand completely engross himself in the 2008 season, attending games at Lambeau,watching away-games at local taverns, and witnessing the emergence of newstarting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Hanrahan’s new book, Life After Favre, records journeys and insights that tell the storyof a single team and town, where cheeseheadsproudly lift their foam heads high,people party in the parking lot in 20-degree weather and the Lambeau leap is aSunday staple. In Life After Favre,the Packers’ 2008 season is presented with full energy and detail. The team,which would finish with a disappointing 6-10 record, still made excellentfodder for the story chronicled by Hanrahan. To kick off the 2009 season, andjust in time for the upcoming Monday-night game between the Packers and theFavre-led Vikings, Hanrahan will debut his book Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at BoswellBook Co.