The Photojournalism of Del Hall (Louisiana State University Press), by Richard Campanella

Del Hall isn’t a familiar name from history, but he recorded history being made in the 1960s and ’70s. As Tulane University’s Richard Campanella recounts, the photographer-camera man was on hand for the emergence of the civil rights movement in his native Louisiana; he also covered The Beatles’ arrival in the U.S., Vatican II, the Vietnam War and the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Hall made an early transition from print to television, winning an Emmy for his work on CBS’ On the Road series. The photographs collected here are interesting but more vivid impressions of Hall’s times often come from Campanella’s text, especially his elegant descriptions of New Orleans during Hall’s childhood in the 1930s and ’40s.