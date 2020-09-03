Poet Dasha Kelly Hamilton Conducts Online Workshop through Kohler Arts Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center Dasha Kelly Hamilton

“Life, in Short” is a little bit memoir, a little poetry and all about your life. Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton will lead this five-session online workshop beginning Oct. 1, presented by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan.

“We are seldom invited to shamelessly explore our own stories, tend to our own narratives. ‘Life, in Short’ explores and celebrates the steps we all make in our miraculous life journeys,” says Kelly Hamilton.

“We all are mosaics of experiences—epic and mundane,” she continues. “‘Life, in Short’ celebrates these memories in equal measure. It will be an experience of creating and celebrating as we distill our life stories into a manageable memoir of moments.”

Workshop participants will map life moments and hone that material into their “Life, in Short” manuscript. They will also learn how to create a bound copy of their writing, led by book artist and printmaker Benjamin D. Rinehart.

The sessions, spanning five consecutive Thursdays, Oct. 1-29 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, run approximately 75 minutes. Included in the registration are a journal and book-binding supplies. In addition, participants will receive a copy of Life, in Short by Dasha Kelly Hamilton, a pocket-size book of 100-word stories.

Writers of all abilities are welcome. Register here.The cost of the workshop is $75, $60 for Arts Center members and students. Scholarships are available. Please contact Angela Ramey at aramey@jmkac.org.

About Dasha Kelly Hamilton

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton is a writer, performance artist and creative change agent. She uses the creative process to facilitate dialogues around human and social wellness.

She is the author of two novels, three poetry collections and four spoken word albums. She has taught at colleges, conferences and classrooms, and curated fellowships for emerging leaders. An Arts Envoy for the U.S. State Department, Dasha facilitated community building in Botswana, Toronto, Mauritius and Beirut. Her touring production, Makin’ Cake, engages communities in a forward dialogue on race, class, and equity.

In 2017, Kelly Hamilton led workshops at the Kohler Arts Center that led up to her performance of Makin’ Cake with Dasha Kelly.

About Benjamin D. Rinehart

Benjamin D. Rinehart specializes in multimedia images with a strong focus in printmaking, book constructions, painting and drawing. His socially charged work is a part of many public and private collections and has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Rinehart received a BFA at Herron School of Art and an MFA from Louisiana State University.

Rinehart is associate professor of painting and printmaking at Lawrence University in Appleton. He also lectures and teaches as a visiting artist at institutions including the Center for Book Arts in NYC, Minnesota Center for Book Arts, the John Michael Kohler Art Center, and Black-Eyed Press. He is also the author of Creating Books & Boxes, a step-by-step guide offering sophisticated and original projects for beginners and experienced book makers.