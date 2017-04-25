Poet Georgia Lundeen Magical Verse at Art*Bar

Poets choose their words extremely carefully, and sometimes a minimalist approach is best. In Georgia Lundeen’s collection, spare , the vivid imagery and mystical wordplay are both powerful and understated, creating a contemporary work that is dreamy and deeply expressive.

Lundeen’s book is divided into four chapters: birth, feed, sleep and wake. Each chapter consists of 10 poems filled with a regular rhythmic style and fairytale-like feelings, despite the author writing about heavy topics. Fear, violence and loss are all central themes in this debut collection, as the poet explores the human mind, spiritual realms and our physical universe . spare is a magical collection of verse that will fill readers’ souls and inspire their minds.

Lundeen is a young Minnesota poet whose debut collection, spare , is being published by Milwaukee’s Vegetarian Alcoholic Press. Lundeen will at the Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.) from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 for a book signing and reading.

