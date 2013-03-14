The Poetics of Aging

John Yau is an award-winning poet, fiction writer and critic. His latest work, Further Adventures in Monochrome , delves into identity and aging through poems that are at once insightful and enigmatic. Yau earned his bachelor’s degree from Bard College and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Brooklyn College. He has received numerous accolades for his poetry, including the Lavan Award from the Academy of American Poets. Yau teaches art criticism at Mason Gross School of the Arts and Rutgers University. He will offer a workshop titled “Writing Under Constraint” from 1-3 p.m., followed by a live reading at Woodland Pattern Book Center on Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. Call 414-263-5001 to register for the workshop.