Poetry Marathon at Woodland Pattern

The Woodland Pattern Book Center has been a staple in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood for almost four decades. For half of those years, the eclectic bookstore has hosted an annual poetry marathon, a daylong celebration of original works performed live in front of hundreds of poetry lovers.

2017 marks the 23rd Annual Poetry Marathon and Benefit, and this year’s event is scheduled to feature more than 150 poets and writers from Milwaukee and beyond, all reading at the bookstore for a marathon 15 straight hours. Among them are the critically acclaimed poet, John Koethe, a UW-Milwaukee professor and the first poet laureate of Milwaukee, and past poet laureate and bilingual writer Brenda Cárdenas ( From the Tongues of Brick and Stone ). Other featured readers include Milwaukeean Sarah Rosenblatt ( On the Waterbed They Sank to Their Own Levels ) and Racine librarian Nick Demske.

Each hour of the Marathon is designed to highlight different literary themes, beginning at 10 a.m. with “Youth Hour” and also featuring writers from the UW-Milwaukee Film Department and a late-night LGBTQ Hour.

The 23rd Annual Woodland Pattern Book Center Annual Poetry Marathon and Benefit runs 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. More information and a complete line-up of presenters can be found at woodlandpattern.org.