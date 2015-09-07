Poetry at Woodland Pattern

Woodland Pattern Book Center regularly welcomes poets, artists and writers to share their work with the public. This week, two female poets will celebrate the publications of their newest compilations with a book release and live reading. Brittany Cavallaro, who graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2011 and is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is the author of Girl-King , a diverse collection of poems that range from the 19th century to the present and span the globe from Illinois to Scotland. These stunning portraits showcase women’s power and sexuality, while also touching on the subtle nuances of femininity. Cavallaro’s poetry has earned her scholarships from numerous organizations, including the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Cynthia Marie Hoffman is also an accomplished poet, having received awards from the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing and the Wisconsin Arts Board, among others. Her latest collection, Paper Doll Fetus (2014), is a sympathetic and surprising contemporary work of art. Paper Doll Fetus is a harrowing collection that arose from the history of midwifery and childbirth and that gives voice to the embryonic and biological in ways both uplifting and dark. Hoffman is also the author of Sightseer , which was awarded the Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize in Poetry, as well as the chapbook Her Human Costume. Both authors will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Book Happening:

Lauren Holmes

7 p.m., Sept. 14

Boswell Book Co.

A debut short story collection by author Lauren Holmes presents a refreshing, funny and poignant portrait of the millennial generation and contemporary culture. Barbara the Slut and Other People shines a humorous light on taboo topics—mostly sex—in a subtle way that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Each story in this fascinating collection highlights the infinite possibilities of youth and reminds readers that every flawed human is yearning to belong somewhere. Holmes received a bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College and her Master of Fine Arts degree from Hunter College, where she was a teaching fellow.