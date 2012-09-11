Powers Discusses ‘Yellow Birds’ at Next Chapter

Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds , on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told through the eyes of two young Iraq War soldiers, 21-year-old Private Bartle and 18-year-old Private Murphy, as they try to protect one another in a war for which neither was prepared. The Yellow Birds , which debuts as one of Amazon’s “Best Books of the Month” for September, is a harrowing, compassionate and compelling look at war told in beautiful, poetic prose. Powers has produced an impressive collection of Iraq War literature—both memoir and fiction—that has an intensity that only the truth can bring.

As a part of the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s exhibit titled “Exclusionary Measures,” UW-Madison professor and scholar Tony Michels will discuss Jewish experiences in the United States and Europe in the presentation “Is America Really Different?” Michels, from the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies at UW-Madison, studies topics such as American and Russian Jewish history, Yiddish culture and modern Jewish politics. He is the author of A Fire in Their Hearts: Yiddish Socialists in New York (Harvard University Press, 2005). Michels will speak at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. The event is free for members, $5 for non-members. For more information on this program, call 414-390-5730 or visit the museum’s website at www.jewishmuseummilwaukee.org.

Book Happening

Jungian Yoga

Milwaukee psychiatrist Ashok Bedi, author of Retire Your Family Karma and Awaken the Slumbering Goddess , partners with yoga master Bryant Mascarenhas for a discussion and practice session on yoga from a Jungian perspective. Food will be prepared by Usha Bedi, of the fondly remembered Dancing Ganesha restaurant. Proceeds from the $100 fee benefit the USA-India Jung Foundation. The events takes place 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Santosh Yoga, 7420 W. State St. To register or for more information, visit www.jungchicago.org.