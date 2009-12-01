Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Dangerous Glitter of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed (Backbeat), by Dave Thompson

×

Much has been written on David Bowie, Iggy Popand Lou Reed, obscure and even outcast performers when they began in the ‘60swho became defining figures in ‘70s rock. Their influence continues to be feltin the ‘00s. In Your Pretty Face is Goingto Hell, prolific rock chronicler Dave Thompson shows the links betweenthem, which initially came down to Pop coming to a party for the VelvetUnderground’s Ann Arbor performance and amanager handing Bowiea test pressing of the VU’s debut album. Thompson relies on interviews with thegossipy, bitchy denizens of the subcultures the trio emerged from. Whether ornot his sources are always reliable narrators, Thompson provides criticalinsights into the trio’s music and the society that rejected and embraced them.