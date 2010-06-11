The Prints of Warrington Colescott: A Catalogue Raisonne, 1948-2008 (University of Wisconsin Press), by Mary Weaver Chapin

×

Warrington Colescott’s 1949 arrival atUW-Madison as an art instructor coincided with a rising interest in highcultural circles for his medium of choice, printmaking. The extensive andprofusely illustrated catalog of his work by Milwaukee Art Museumcurator Mary Weaver Chapin provides a detailed chronicle of his development.Inspired in childhood by the narrative power of cartooning and Roman Catholiciconography, Colescott’s prints from the 1940s and ‘50s were steepednevertheless in modernism and often passed into pure abstraction. By the ‘60s,however, Colescott developed the didactic satirical style that became histrademark, dense with allusions to art history, crowded with color and textureand stating their messages with loudness and clarity.





“Outof Line: The Satirical Prints of WarringtonColescott: will be on exhibit June 17-Sept. 26 at the Milwaukee Art Museum.