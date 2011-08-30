PS Magazine: The Best of The Preventive Maintenance Monthly (Abrams), by Will Eisner

Will Eisner, regarded as one of the pre-eminent stylists of 20th-century comics, is a good storyteller to boot. He remains best known for his 1940s series The Spirit, which set the bar for superheroes for decades to come. From 1951 through 1971, Eisner worked for Uncle Sam, producing a series of Army technical manuals in the form of a monthly comic book, PS. A generous selection of Eisner's panels for the military has been collected between hard covers. It's not his most innovative work and was (of necessity) kept to the basics of military hardware and (given the era) buxom blondes bursting out of their uniforms. Eisner succeeded in avoiding the usual dull tone of instructional manuals, even when depicting snaggletoothed GIs changing the spark plugs on their jeep or checking the oil.