Ramblin' Man: The Life and Times of Woody Guthrie (W.W. Norton), by Ed Cray

<span>Woody Guthrie was born a century ago this month and anyone deeply interested in American musicand Americaknows his name. The award-winning <em>Ramblin' Man</em> is a model for biographical writing, beautifully composed with a poet's ear for language and a reporter's eye for telling detail. Reissued in a paperback edition, <em>Ramblin' Man</em> recounts the story of this heartland troubadour, his participation in the issues of his time (most of them still very much with us today) and the thousands of songs and other writings he dashed off as easily as breathing. Guthrie's best-known song, the plainspoken but inspiring “This Land is Your Land,” should be an anthem for the protestors of nowadays.</span>