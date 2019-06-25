Read-a-Palooza Events in Milwaukee This Week

School’s out until August, but, unfortunately, there is a rising trend of young people who read zero books during the summer months. To combat this decline, Scholastic and booksellers across the country are engaging in a Read-a-Palooza. The goal is twofold: keep kids reading and get more books into the hands of kids who can’t afford them. From 3-5 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Boswell Book Company will host a local Read-a-Palooza event featuring activities, giveaways, and a summer reading donation drive to benefit Milwaukee’s Next Door Foundation. Books & Co. will host a similar family-friendly event on Saturday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m until noon.