'Reaper at the Gates' Author Comes to Milwaukee

Fans of Sabaa Tahir’s An Ember in the Ashes book series already know just how brutal the Martial Empire can be. In the first two bestselling books in the planned quartet (An Ember in the Ashes and A Torch Against the Night), readers were introduced to a high-fantasy world based on ancient Roman times that is filled with gritty war-mongering tyrants, complex evil villains, and brave slaves and soldiers fighting for their families.

The highly anticipated third installment, A Reaper at the Gates, takes us deeper into the harrowing, haunting lands and continues the epic tale that first introduced readers to Helene, Laia and Elias, ordinary citizens who, since the early days of the story, have increasingly maneuvered themselves into dangerous positions to challenge the mighty Empire itself. In A Reaper at the Gates, war is looming ever closer, but so are other dangerous threats, from the growing power of the ruthless Commandant to the machinations of the Nightbringer. All across the Empire, characters are preparing for the ultimate showdown. Like the previous books in the series, A Reaper at the Gates is jam-packed with action and unexpected twists that are as captivating as the characters themselves.

Tahir grew up in California’s Mojave desert and graduated from UCLA. Before becoming a New York Times bestselling young-adult author, Tahir worked for The Washington Post. She currently makes her home in the San Francisco Bay area but will be in Milwaukee for an appearance at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22. This event is free but registration is required.