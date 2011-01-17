Red Brethren: The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians and the Problem of Race in Early America (Cornell University Press), by David J. Silverman

The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians met every demand the United States imposed on them. They learned English, adopted Christianity and established farms and democratic institutions. And yet they were forced from New England and New York and finally to Wisconsin. With their command of English, they left behind a paper trail for historians, which George Washington University professor David Silverman follows in Red Brethren. Race has been one of the central factors of American history; it plays out in interestingand unfortunateways in Silverman’s account of native peoples who tried to play the white man’s game but lost because the rules were rigged.