Rescuing Regina: The Battle to Save a Friend from Deportation and Death (Lawrence Hill Books), by Josephe Marie Flynn

Many terrible stories are told of wars where rape is wielded as a weapon. Regina Bakala was raped in the course of the series of civil wars that tore apart her country, the Congo, one of the most troubled lands on earth. After escaping and settling in the U.S., Regina was eventually reunited with her husband, himself a torture survivor. The idyll ended when ICE agents arrested Regina and brought her to a detention center. Deportation was the next step. Here fate upon returning to the Congo was doubtful.

In Rescuing Regina, Sister Josephe Marie Flynn, chair of the Milwaukee Archdiocesan Justice for Immigrants Committee, tells the important story of Regina and her legal battle to escape the underworld of the U.S. immigration system. Also valuable is the lesson of how people whose politics may differ, but who share humane core values, can work together in a just cause.

Sr. Josephe will read from Rescuing Regina and sign copies from 7-9 p.m., July 18, at St. Mary's Parish, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave.