The Return of Harry Potter

Incredibly, 2017 will mark 20 years since the world was first introduced to a young wizard named Harry Potter with the U.K. publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone . Countless millions of fiercely loyal fans have followed the enchanting and terrifically dire adventures of Harry, Hermione and Ron as they came of age at Hogwarts during a very inauspicious time in the wizarding world. When we last saw the fearless trio, it was 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts, in the epilogue to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows .

This summer, a new play opens in London’s West End that tells the story of this elder Potter, now a father of three and an overworked employee at the Ministry of Magic. Life seems eerily ordinary until his youngest son, Albus, is forced to bear the weight of his dark family legacy. The play is based on a story by Potter creator J.K. Rowling but is actually written by British playwrights Jack Thorpe and John Tiffany. This winter, it was announced that a print version of the script would be released. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be made available worldwide at the end of this month. To celebrate its release, Boswell Book Co. will host a release party at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Book Happening:

Monster House Press poets

7 p.m., Thursday, July 28

Woodland pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

A quartet of poets represented by Monster House Press will perform live readings at Woodland Pattern Book Center. Richard Wehrenberg Jr., the founder of Monster House Press and author of the 2015 publication Hands , will be joined on stage by poets Morgan Eldridge ( Pretty Pretty Prison , 2015) and Wendy Lee Spacek (PSYCHOGYNECOLOGY, 2015) as well as Jonny Lohr, whose most recent chapbook is entitled Reformation Time .