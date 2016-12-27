The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter (PublicAffairs), by David Sax

He admits it was irrational but then, reason cannot provide the reasons for everything. Tech writer David Sax began buying vinyl from a new record shop in his neighborhood, dusted off his turntable and rediscovered the pleasure of sliding albums out of their sleeves and setting down the needle as they spin. He is not alone in embracing the return of vinyl, and as he discovered while writing The Revenge of Analog, the pushback doesn’t stop with LPs. Although the world has become dependent on digital technology, many people are returning to the pleasure of bookstores, film photography, fountain pens and artisanal everything. “In many cases, an older analog tool simply works better,” he concludes, adding, “We crave experiences that are more tactile and human-centric.” Sax’s book gives an enthusiastic argument for the persistence of the real virtual age.