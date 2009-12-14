Reyna Grande Spreads Her Wings in ‘Dancing With Butterflies’

×

In some Mexicancultures, butterflies represent extraordinary spiritual, magical creations thatare believed to embody the spirits of the dead and the souls of deities. Notsurprisingly, many Mexican-American authors have incorporated these alluringinsects into their writing, as Reyna Grande affirms in her second novel, Dancing With Butterflies.Grande, whose critically acclaimeddebut, Across a Hundred Mountains,received a 2007 American Book Award, continues to paint intimate portraits ofcharacters in her sophomore saga.

Dancing With Butterflies is a lyrical offering that follows thelives of four very different women whose stories are so gripping and honestthat they add new chapters to the Mexican immigrant experience. Eachpersonality is expressed through the unique understanding of a woman tested bylove, betrayal and family. Grande’s intimate prose convincingly brings thesefictional characters to life as she weaves a narrative of sibling rivalry,timeless relationships and individual dreams.

In many ways, Grande canbe compared to the distinct individuals she creates in Dancing With Butterflies. Born in Mexico in 1975, Grande was raisedby her grandparents after her parents left to find work in the United States.Grande, who entered the United States as an undocumented child when she was 9years old, ultimately became the first person in her family to receive acollege degree. Though her writing focuses on Latino culture, Grande transcendsethnicity by embracing universal tales that speak to people of all backgrounds.In Dancing With Butterflies, Grandecaptures the poignant voices of four women as they discover the pain andpassion of life. Grande is scheduled to speak at Boswell Book Co. on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.