Richard Kadrey’s anti-hero saves the universe

Richard Kadrey is a San Francisco-based freelance writer and the author of numerous novels, including the Sandman Slim series. The series, which includes Sandman Slim, Kill the Dead, Aloha from Hell and Devil Said Bang , are supernatural fantasy stories that follow hit man and antihero James Stark, aka Sandman Slim, whose stint in hell makes for some hair-raising reading. These stories are sharp-edged urban fantasies with non-stop violent action and adventure. At the beginning of the series, protagonist James Stark finds himself back in Los Angeles after spending more than a decade in hell fighting monsters and demons, only to find a city rife with magical and supernatural activity. Now he is back on earth and ready for revenge. His past adventures include fighting against serial killer ghosts, serving as Lucifer’s bodyguard and preventing the sides of good and evil from reigning complete destruction down upon every living thing—so he is well equipped to face paranormal hurdles. Stark’s devil-may-care attitude, combined with his gritty surroundings and spine-tingling escapades, make him the perfect antihero to save the universe.

The newest installment in the Sandman Slim series, Kill City Blues , returns Stark to the hunt—this time to an abandoned shopping mall where he must find a dead man, recover a lost relic and somehow manage to outrun “old gods” and a few killers along the way.

Richard Kadrey has also authored countless short stories and has written about culture, art and technology for Wired, The San Francisco Chronicle and Discovery Online. Kadrey will appear at Mystery One Bookstore at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.