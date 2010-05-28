Riding the Waves of Lake Michigan in Some Like It Cold

×

Located over 2,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean, LakeMichigan isn’t a likely Mecca for surfing aficionados; however, in the 1960s,the Williams brothers created a “Malibu of the Midwest” in Sheboygan, WI andtheir amazing tale that revolutionized surfing culture comes alive in WilliamPovletich’s Some Like It Cold. Thissurprising true story recounts how two boys’ implausible love of the long boardturned Wisconsin into the site of an unbelievable beach party as body-boardersfrom around the globe gathered along the lake to brave the breakers in frigidweather, facing frostbite instead of shark bites.



With gale force winds as strong as 25 mph and waves crestingup to 7 feet, the Williams duo’s break into surfing beside the shores of LakeMichigan was anything but typical. Instead of moving to the West Coast to ride California’s fashionableocean waves, these local boys preferred to hone their craft near Wisconsin’swaves of grain. In Some Like ItCold, brothers Lee and Larry Williams live out a fascinatingadventure that not only brought dreams of surfing to Sheboygan but alsowelcomed water wavers from around the world to the state’s short-lived“Dairyland Surf Classic.” This perspicaciousstory about an extraordinary surfing subculture in Wisconsin is also one ofbrotherly love that even the iciest critic will find heart-warming.



Some Like It Cold authorWilliam Povletich is a native Wisconsinite whose previous sports publications haveprofiled the popular Milwaukee Braves and Green Bay Packers. Ironically, in his newest release, Povletichturns his attention to an unexpected Wisconsin sport--surfing. In addition to writing, Povletich is also anaward winning documentary filmmaker and acclaimed television producer. Hecurrently makes his home in Los Angeles with his wife and two sons.



Boswell Books will welcome William Povletichfor an appearance on Friday, May 28 at 7pm.