'RISK! Live' Will Reveal Personal Stories at Colectivo Coffee Event

Since 2009, Milwaukee has boasted its own popular live storytelling organization, Ex Fabula, dedicated to strengthening community bonds by sharing stories that emphasize our common experiences. Currently in its seventh season, Ex Fabula hosts monthly live events as well as workshops and Story Slams.

Born the same year as the local non-profit Ex Fabula was the Kevin Allison live show, “RISK!” where everyday people take the stage to reveal personal tales they’ve never before uttered aloud. Like Ex Fabula, “RISK!” was an immediate and extreme hit, and today, legendary MTV star Allison tours the country gathering together local audiences to connect with one another on the most human levels. The monthly “RISK! Live” show has been awarded the ECNY for Best Variety Show and regularly hosts its productions from The Bell House Theater in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Nerdmelt Theater in Los Angeles.

Kevin Allison and “RISK! Live” will host a Milwaukee event at Colectivo Coffee, 2211 N. Prospect Ave., on Friday, Dec. 16. Performances sell out quickly, so buy your tickets in advance at pabsttheater.org/show/riskpodcastlive2016. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.