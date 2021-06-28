Riverwest Poetry at Woodland Pattern

× Expand Image via Facebook / Woodland Pattern Book Center

It may seem as though the doors of some businesses have been flung wide open without any of the cares of the past year lingering in the air. After 14 months of closure, Woodland Pattern Book Center is maintaining a careful, varied approach to their local reopening.

The bookstore, which is now open for browsing, is also continuing to offer contactless pick-up, online ordering and virtual events. In a sign of hopeful poetry, the Riverwest multimedia hub is also beginning to roll out in-person events, the first of which will be held on Saturday, July 10, when Woodland Pattern sponsors a Riverwest Poetry Walk followed by an Open Mic Night.

People are invited to gather beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Council Circle in Gordon Park (2828 N. Humboldt Ave.) for an introspective community walk before joining others for an outdoor open mic night. The Open Mic Night will be held at Garden Park (corner of Locust St. and Bremen Street) beginning at 3 p.m. and beer from Black Huskey Brewery will be available for purchase. Join a line-up of talented artists including Virnette Adams, Brenda Cárdenas, Nikki Janzen, and Ae Hee Lee as they share the stories they’ve been writing since we last met in-person.

Woodland Pattern is committed to maintaining COVID safety. The Open Mic Night will rotate between multiple microphones, each of which will be disinfected between performances. Masks are optional for both participating poets and audience members.