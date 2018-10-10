Sam Peksarske Will Read at Riverwest's Two Bar

Sam Peksarske

Oct. 18

Two, 718 E. Burleigh St.

Milwaukee has a long history of poetry chapbooks, alternative literary production and performance. In recent years, a small publisher with a cheeky name, Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, has taken a leading role. It published Return to the Gathering Place of the Waters (2017), which collected work by 47 local poets including veterans such as Harvey Taylor and Antler. Much of their focus however, is on the words of newer generations. VAP’s latest title, Alms for the Bored, is by Milwaukee’s Sam Pekarske whose words—striking to the eye and ear— questions everything we see (and maybe the act of seeing through words?) She will be reading at Riverwest’s Two bar along with fellow Milwaukeean Cesca Waterfield, Racine’s Kelsey Marie Harris and—a long way from home—Memphis’ Kim Vodicka.