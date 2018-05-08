Samantha Irby's 'Meaty' Material for Comedy

While most authors are able to evoke genuine emotion through their writing, not every writer can use unabashed humor and witty candor quite like comedian and blogger Samantha Irby. This Evanston, Ill. native, whose second book, We Are Never Meeting in Real Life, was a New York Times bestseller, has recently re-released her debut collection Meaty. Meaty is currently in development with FX Studios to be turned into a comedy based on Irby’s life.

At first glance, Irby’s life experiences aren’t synonymous with hilarity. She grew up in poverty, her parents died months apart from one another when she was 18 years old, she suffers from Crohn’s disease and debilitating arthritis and was forced to drop out of college. However, Irby finds creative and endearing ways to discuss taboo topics from explosive diarrhea to terrible one-night stands with a wickedly funny writing style that she perfected through her popular blog called “bitches gotta eat.”

In Meaty, a semi-autobiographical chronicle of her first 37 years, she brings no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud humor to some of her edgiest and raunchiest memories. This uproarious collection received numerous literary accolades when it was first released in 2013, from a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection to a Cosmopolitan Best 22 Books of the Year for Women, by Women.

Irby will share her riotous stories at Boswell Book Company at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10.

