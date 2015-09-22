Saussure for Beginners (For Beginners), by W. Terrence Gordon

Ferdinand de Saussure was one of those thinkers who influenced the way the world is thought about—and yet is generally incomprehensible to the average reader. The “For Beginners” series comes to the rescue of this early 20th-century Swiss savant whose groundbreaking ideas on linguistics changed the direction of psychoanalysis and anthropology. Presented as “documentary comic book” using humor and make-believe conversations between the subject and his critics, Saussure for Beginners goes a long way in describing the importance of the sign, the signified and the signifier.