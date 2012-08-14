Sean Chercover's Thrilling 'Trinity Game'

Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers <em>Big City, Bad Blood</em> and <em>Trigger City</em>, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. <em>The Trinity Game</em>, full of heart-pounding action and conspiracy, catapults readers into the arcane world of the Vatican.<em><br /><br />The Trinity Game </em>tells the story of Daniel Byrne, a seasoned investigator for the Vatican's secretive Office of the Devil's Advocate, the department that investigates claims of miracles. In 700-plus cases, not one of the supposed miracles has proven true, until Daniel's estranged uncle, questionable evangelist Tim Trinity, is found speaking in tongues and accurately predicting the future.<br /><br />The uncle is equally baffled by his newfound power, as well as the violent reaction it arouses in othersthe mob, who wants him dead for ruining their gambling racket, and the Vatican, who wants him exposed as a false prophet. Faced with encroaching violence on all sides, Trinity flees from approaching assassins. Daniel helps him traverse little-traveled roads in the Bible Belt toward a final prophecy in New Orleans.<br /><br />Chercover was a private investigator before becoming a novelist and screenwriter. He has received multiple awards for fiction, including the Anthony, Shamus and Lovey awards, and has been short-listed for the Edgar, Barry, ITW Thriller and Arthur Ellis awards. Chercover will appear at <strong>Books and Co</strong>. in Oconomowoc at 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 and at <strong>Mystery One Bookstore</strong> in Milwaukee at noon on Aug. 18.