A Sense Sublime (Borderland Books), by Richard Quinney

Sociologist Richard Quinney realized that living in the present moment is the hardest thing in a society where enough is never enough and the clock is always ticking. Moving to an Illinois prairie town near the Wisconsin line, Quinney decided to meditate on the moment with the aid of his camera. The result, A Sense Sublime , matches his elegant black-and-white photographs of everyday with passages from the Bhagavad Gita and the Gospels, from William Wordsworth and Wendell Berry. In his own lucid text, Quinney writes with acute awareness of the oneness of existence and a sacred sense permeating the cosmos. How to enjoy life? Quinney quotes Gandhi: “Renounce and enjoy.”