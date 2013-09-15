The Shadow King: The Bizarre Afterlife of King Tut’s Mummy (Da Capo), by Jo Marchant

×

Although King Tut is one of history’s most famous monarchs, the facts of his life remain disputed. Along with its lively account of archeology emerging from its treasure hunting roots just before the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, The Shadow King details some of the arguments among scholars over the ancient past—and how discredited ideas continue to circulate in the popular media. Imaginative theories on Tut’s life are still being spun from meager-to-no evidence, even as the mummy preserved so well for thousands of years slowly deteriorates in its glass museum case.