It's All About the Smoke

Barbecue began as a Southern style of cooking but has become prevalent with many variations across the U.S. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Jamie Purviance surveys the field in his book, Weber’s New American Barbecue: A Modern Spin on the Classics . His material runs the gamut from current trends (“Barbecue is getting sweeter”) to history (George Washington celebrated laying the Capitol’s cornerstone by barbecuing an ox). The main deal, of course, are the 120-plus recipes illustrated with mouthwatering photographs. Along with brisket, steaks and pork ribs come such unexpected treats as San Antonio brisket enchiladas, pizzas and Korean short rib tacos along with some veggie items.

On a related note comes Project Smoke , the latest book from Steven Raichlen, host of PBS’ “Primal Grill.” He covers everything from how to light a wood fire to how best to brush barbecue sauce on meat and whether or not to wrap your barbecue in aluminum foil. And yes, recipes follow: ribs and brisket to be sure but also smoked bread, smoked gazpacho and bacon-crab poppers.