Soul of a Port: The History and Evolution of the Port of Milwaukee (The History Press), by Leah Dobkin

For some Milwaukeeans, the Port of Milwaukee isn’t much more than an exit sign on the Hoan Bridge. But as Leah Dobkin writes in Soul of a Port, our city’s harbor is integral to Milwaukee’s past and is a success story in the present daya model for public enterprise. The Port of Milwaukee is publicly owned, a legacy of the city’s socialism, but operates in tandem with private concerns. The Port has prospered in recent years through smart marketing and imaginative leadership. Aside from looking behind the walls into the harbor’s operations, Soul of a Port collects stories of schooners and shipwrecks and the Art Deco car ferries that once steamed across the lake.