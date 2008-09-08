Sounds Like Teen Spirit: Stolen Melodies, Ripped-Off Riffs...

It's been written that there's nothing new under the sun, and the axiom has been proven over and over in the history of rock 'n' roll. Sounds Like Teen Spirit compares and contrasts dozens of familiar songs that bear resemblance to one another. Some of them are obvious thefts, such as the transformation of Chuck Berry's "Sweet Little Sixteen" into the Beach Boys' "Surfin' U.S.A." Some are more subtle and less recognized, like the chord changes of Hank Williams' "Move It On Over" that found their way into Bill Haley's rendition of "Rock Around the Clock." Although Sounds Like Teen Spirit reads like a rush job by a journalist on a 48-hour deadline, it makes connections many rock fans have missed and will supply Rock Trivia players with loads of fun.