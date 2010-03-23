Spellman Detective Drama at Boswell Book Co.

×

If you think your life iscomplicated, meet Isabel “Izzy” Spellman, a private eye who continually findsherself in insane situations. Izzy has come a long way since being homeless andbarred from her place of employment (a family business, no less) because of arestraining order. Izzy, America’s favorite female Sherlock Holmes and thezany, slightly mad heroine of author Lisa Lutz’s best-selling series about theeccentric Spellman family, is back in the fourth and final installment, TheSpellmans Strike Again.This hilarious pseudo-crime novel follows the young P.I. as she strugglesthrough an entertaining mix of relationships, mysterious assignments, and thetrials of adulthood.

The Spellmans’ privateinvestigation business is filled with dysfunction, and Izzy is a bit off-kilterherself. In the new book, Izzy has agreed to take over the family operation;however, the transition isn’t a smooth oneIzzy’s mother is blackmailing herand sabotaging her romantic life, her sister has taken on a pro bono case thatmay land her in jail, and even her typically boring brother is adding to thedramatics. The Spellmans Strike Again continues the precedent set byprevious installments in the series by following this uproarious clan ofdetectives in a fun, fast-paced style.

The saga of Izzy and therest of the Spellman family has helped author Lutz garner a number ofaccolades. The first book, The Spellman Files, was a New York Times best seller; Curse of the Spellmans,the second in the series and another national best seller, was nominated forthe Macavity and Edgar awards for best novel of 2008.

Lutz, who hails from California, attendedfour universities throughout the 1990s but never received a degree. She hasfound plenty of success with her books about the Spellmans, though; in additionto the book series, a motion-picture adaptation is in development withParamount Pictures.

Lutz goes on tour thismonth and stops in Milwaukeeat Boswell Book Co. on Thursday,March 25, at 7 p.m.