Springsteen and the Milwaukee Bomb Threat

The night of October 2, 1975 has lived on inlocal memory. It was the first Milwaukeeconcert by Bruce Springsteen, an East Coast songwriter-singer just catapultedfrom obscurity on the strength of a great new album, Born to Run, and unprecedented mainstream media coverage.Anticipation was already high for his concert at the venerable Uptown Theatreon Milwaukee’s West Sideevenbefore the show took an unexpected change of course. During “Thunder Road,” the authorities shut downthe hall because of a bomb threat. Hours later, after every dark corner hadbeen searched, Springsteen and the E Street Band roared back with pent-upenergy, giving what some longtime fans remember as one of the best shows ever.

Radio personality Bob Reitman, who MC’d theconcert, has penned a booklet around a set of remarkable photographs from thatnight by Milwaukeephotographer Robert J. Cavallo. A reception for the Cavallo photos and thebook, Are You Loose: Bruce Springsteenand the E Street Band Live at the UptownTheater (Light Ideas Publishing), will be held on the concert’sanniversary, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 2 at Light Ideas Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., lower level.

Reflecting on the bomb threat in a theatercrowded with fans holding general admission tickets for America’shottest rising rock star, Reitman marvels over the orderly enthusiasm of thecrowd. “It could have been a dangerous surge but it wasn’t. I guess peopledon’t act stupid when there is magic in the night,” he added, referring a linefrom “Thunder Road.”After the hall was swept for bombs and the Boss returned, “The band and thataudience went to a place that night that nobody would ever forget.”