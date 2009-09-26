Springsteen and the Milwaukee Bomb Threat

Radio personality Bob Reitman, who MC’d theconcert, has penned a booklet around a set of remarkable photographs from thatnight by Milwaukeephotographer Robert J. Cavallo. A reception for the Cavallo photos and thebook, Are You Loose: Bruce Springsteenand the E Street Band Live at the UptownTheater (Light Ideas Publishing), will be held on the concert’sanniversary, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 2 at Light Ideas Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., lower level.
Reflecting on the bomb threat in a theatercrowded with fans holding general admission tickets for America’shottest rising rock star, Reitman marvels over the orderly enthusiasm of thecrowd. “It could have been a dangerous surge but it wasn’t. I guess peopledon’t act stupid when there is magic in the night,” he added, referring a linefrom “Thunder Road.”After the hall was swept for bombs and the Boss returned, “The band and thataudience went to a place that night that nobody would ever forget.”