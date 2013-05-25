Springsteen on Springsteen: Interviews, Speeches, and Encounters (Chicago Review Press), Edited by Jeff Burger

Bruce Springsteen was young and raw when he gave the first interview included in this collection, a 1973 conversation recorded for Rock magazine. He was only 23. By the time of the last entries in this volume he had achieved the gravitas of an American studies professor expounding on music and society. As an artist, the Boss had it together by the time he turned 23, fusing Bob Dylan, Phil Spector and Van Morrison into a sound and stance all his own. Springsteen on Springsteen is a document valuable for tracing his evolution from talented East Coast street kid to elder statesman of rock.