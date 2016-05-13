The Great Circus Parade has been a summer event in Milwaukee on and off since the 1960s—the kind of thing that draws fanatics who camp out the night before along the route, lest they lose their favorite spot to interlopers. For many years Jim and Donna Peterson never missed a parade. They were volunteers helping get the elaborately carved and painted horse-drawn wagons on the road.

Staging the Great Circus Parade is a collection of color snapshots, most of them behind the scenes glimpses of the event in progress.