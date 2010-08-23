Star Trek: The Original Series 365 (Abrams), by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann

×

For a couple of generations, the original 1960s “Star Trek” was anencounter with Philosophy 101 in interstellar space as Kirk, Spock and McCoywrestled with eternal questions, even as they contemplated the complications ofadvanced technology. In the colorfully illustrated Star Trek: The OriginalSeries 365, the authors summarize each of the 79 episodes and provideinteresting background for the program’s development. The stories offer nothingnew for Trekkers but the color on-set photographs have probably never been seenbefore. The hardcover book is chockfull of stills from each episode, remindingus that while “Star Trek” often looks campy to 21st century eyes(perhaps delightfully so), its literate scripts have held up pretty well.