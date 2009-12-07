×

In 1854, the first passenger train to pull intoMadison was met by two thousand spectators. Most had never seen a train exceptin newspaper illustrations. Soon enough, trains were no longer a novelty butsocially and economically vital to the new State of Wisconsin and the U.S.

The Badger chapter of early American railroadingis well told in Steam & Cinders: TheAdvent of Railroadsin Wisconsin (Wisconsin HistoricalSociety Press). Author Axel Lorenzsonn is described as a “history buff,” buthis research and writing is well above amateur. Some tenured historians couldlearn from his example of a clear narrative standing on solid research andinterpretation.

Lorenzsonn is especially perceptive forunderstanding how money, politics and railroadswere linked in the early days of Wisconsin. The new invention was ideal forhauling lead from the mines near Galena and Mineral Point and “railroad-basedalliances” of business interests would play an important role in everythingfrom separating Wisconsin from the Michigan Territory to the choice of Madisonas the new territory’s capital.