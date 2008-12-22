Stories for the Season

Well, Christmas has arrived, and for some it means finding ways to keep their kids entertained through the winter break. Luckily a number of children's story times take place at venues throughout the city to help lighten the load.

Starting Dec. 29, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum hosts a "Winter Workshop." At 10:30 a.m. each day through Jan. 2, children have an opportunity to make crafts and play educational games, and at 2 p.m. each day there will be a holiday-themed story time. For information on museum admission, visit www.bbcmkids.org.

The Milwaukee Public Library continues its Saturdays at Central through the holidays. On Dec. 27 MilwaukeeCentral Library will be hosting a holiday-themed story time at 10:30 a.m. in the Betty Brinn Children's Room. Participants will be encouraged to celebrate the new year by making noise-an act that runs contrary to the instincts of most parents, not to mention librarians. Children will listen to noisy stories and create noisemakers. The event will culminate in a noise parade.

Select Barnes & Noble stores will continue their weekly story times through the holidays. On Dec. 25, both Bayshore and Racine's Southland Center branches offer 10 a.m. story times, with an additional event taking place in Racine at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.